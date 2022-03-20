NATIONAL

‘Loyal’ PTI MP among show-cause notice receivers

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Sunday decried the show-cause notice served on him by the party on the accusation of defecting to the opposition, saying he did not visit the Sindh House in Islamabad and was still a member of the ruling party.

Some 13 lawmakers from PTI who joined forces with the opposition withdrawing support for the prime minister ahead of the no-confidence vote received a showcase notice from the party on Saturday, directing them to respond to the notice until March 26.

In a video statement, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, who won the 2018 general election from NA-166 (Bahawalnagar-I) as an independent candidate before joining the PTI, claimed the Punjab government had not carried out any development work in his constituency since coming to power in August that year.

“When we show resentment over the government’s indifference, we are blamed [for switching loyalties],” he lamented.

He said he joined the PTI because of its motto of “eliminat[ion of] corruption” from Pakistan.

“I never once went to the Sindh House, yet I am accused of being there,” he added.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
