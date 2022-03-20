NATIONAL

Army blames short circuit as explosions rock Sialkot facility

By Staff Report
Sialkot

LAHORE: A series of explosions that rocked Sialkot early on Sunday was caused by “short circuiting” at an army munitions depot, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The blasts, which lit the sky and could be seen from miles away, reportedly took place in the Bhalan Wala neighbourhood, some 13.5 kilometres from the border with India, videos and posts circulating on social media said.

“There has been an explosion and continuing booms since 6:00 am,” a tweet read. In the videos, thick columns of grey and black smoke can be seen rising from the site.

The ISPR, which made no mention of the explosions, said the “damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished due to effective and timely response.”

The blast site lies within a high-security zone, locals said.

No damage to property or loss of life was reported.

Previous article'Loyal' PTI MP among show-cause notice receivers
Staff Report

