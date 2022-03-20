NATIONAL

317 Ramadan bazaars to be set up across Punjab

By Staff Report
TO GO WITH "PAKISTAN-ISLAM-RAMADAN" by Hasan Mansoor Pakistani Muslim women buy fruits at a government-controlled prices weekly bazaar in Islamabad on August 31, 2008, ahead of the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims across the world are preparing for the holy month of Ramadan, which will this year take place amid sharp hikes in food prices and in many countries an ever present fear of violence. The start of Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar, is traditionally determined by the sighting of a new moon, which often divides Islamic nations over exactly when to begin the festival. In Pakistan, thousands of police equipped with metal detectors will be deployed outside mosques in cities and large towns to foil any attack as places of worship are crowded during Ramadan, expected to start on September 2. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced an Rs8 billion package to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the chief minister said the funds have been earmarked for the package under which essential food items will be available at subsidised rates.

He said a 10 kilogramme flour bag will be sold for Rs375, and 13 food items, including tomatoes, onions and potatoes will also be available at subsidised rates.

Buzdar said as many as 317 bazaars will be established across the province. The markets will remain open from 9:00 am until later in the evening.

He said the package is aimed to provide relief to the weak segments of society, vowing he would himself monitor the implementation of the package.

The chief minister said a subsidy of Rs1.250 billion will be provided on fruits, vegetables and pulses.

Previous articleArmy blames short circuit as explosions rock Sialkot facility
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Army blames short circuit as explosions rock Sialkot facility

LAHORE: A series of explosions that rocked Sialkot early on Sunday was caused by "short circuiting" at an army munitions depot, the Inter-Services Public...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Loyal’ PTI MP among show-cause notice receivers

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Sunday decried the show-cause notice served on him by the party on the accusation of defecting to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Poverty, social injustice drive unhappiness in Pakistan

KARACHI: Grinding poverty, a lack of security, socioeconomic injustice, and increasing political polarisation are the driving forces behind rising unhappiness in South Asian countries,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s internal political turmoil not to be allowed to affect OIC moot: opposition

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the opposition issued a threatening message to federal government to disrupting the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECC approves reduction of Rs5 in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement regarding a Rs5 reduction per unit in electricity prices, the Ministry of Energy sought an...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI founding member says PM Imran should resign to end crisis

MNA Najeeb Haroon, who is also the founding member of PTI, has said that the only way to end the ongoing political crisis in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Poverty, social injustice drive unhappiness in Pakistan

KARACHI: Grinding poverty, a lack of security, socioeconomic injustice, and increasing political polarisation are the driving forces behind rising unhappiness in South Asian countries,...

France captain Dupont eager to enjoy Grand Slam as World Cup looms

US suggested Turkey transfer Russian-made missile system to Ukraine

Transgender outcasts turn artists in India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.