317 Ramadan bazaars to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced an Rs8 billion package to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the chief minister said the funds have been earmarked for the package under which essential food items will be available at subsidised rates.

He said a 10 kilogramme flour bag will be sold for Rs375, and 13 food items, including tomatoes, onions and potatoes will also be available at subsidised rates.

Buzdar said as many as 317 bazaars will be established across the province. The markets will remain open from 9:00 am until later in the evening.

He said the package is aimed to provide relief to the weak segments of society, vowing he would himself monitor the implementation of the package.

The chief minister said a subsidy of Rs1.250 billion will be provided on fruits, vegetables and pulses.