PM for deepening trade, defence ties with Nigeria

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for further deepening of bilateral trade and business relations with Nigeria.

The prime minister said this while having a meeting with Nigerian Defence Minister Major General (retired) Bashir Salihi Magashi, who called on him on Friday.

Talking to him, the prime minister appreciated the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence, security and counter-terrorism.

He also highlighted his vision of ‘Engage Africa’ policy which aims to expand diplomatic footprint and advance trade and investment partnerships with the Continent.

The prime minister lauded the unanimous adoption of a landmark resolution by the UN General Assembly on declaring 15th March as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia.’

He said this recognition by the General Assembly will help combating the contemporary challenges of racism, discrimination and violence against Muslims and promoting interfaith harmony.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan greeted the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. In a tweet, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty “to have mercy on us and bring us peace and prosperity.”

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Kurram was postponed due to inclement weather.

In an audio message to the people of the area, the prime minister urged them to fully participate in the local government elections there. He, however, said that he will visit the area as soon as possible once the weather conditions get normal.