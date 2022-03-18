President Alvi launches Asaan Karobar Programme

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday launched Asaan Karobar Programme, which aims at improving Pakistan’s business environment particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Addressing the launching ceremony of the programme in Islamabad, he said that the government has taken numerous steps for ease of doing business to promote investment in the country.

The president urged the Board of Investment (BoI) to make Asaan Karobar Programme interactive to receive complaints from the business community.

He said that red-tapism, a specific mindset, incompetence and corruption are some of the main causes which hinder ease of doing business and as a result cost of doing business increases.

Dr Alvi called for improving efficiency and utilisation of ombudsman for early resolution of problems. He said that ease of doing business and the use of innovative strategies by incorporating digital technology are essential to ensuring sustainable business activities in the country.

He emphasised a regulatory yet conducive environment that facilitates the businessmen to easily launch and operate their activities.

He said a country’s prime interest is to promote business activities and stressed the importance of taking on board the stakeholders for a successful policy formulation. He mentioned that the government’s effective strategy of holding consultations with the relevant traders and businessmen helped revive the textile industry.

He lauded the online portal launched by the Ministry of Commerce aimed at identifying regulatory obstacles and problems through active involvement of private sector and business associations.

He congratulated the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue for their coordinated efforts in ensuring a business-friendly environment in the country.

President Alvi also urged offering women in the country the opportunities of ease of business through digital setups, adding that an across the board inclusion of population can lead to a vibrant and emergent middle-class.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that ease of doing business and reducing cost of business are the keys to industrialisation and economic uplift of the country.

He said that due to prudent policies of the government, Pakistan’s ranking in the ease of doing business stands improved.

Dawood highlighted the reforms that have been implemented by the Board of Investment (BOI) to reduce compliance burden on businesses and to promote ease of doing business specifically in small and medium enterprises.

He said the government has taken effective steps to facilitate the businessmen and traders that helped ensure economic growth in the country.

In his remarks, Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine lauded Pakistan’s efforts for introducing reforms to promote business in the country.

Terming Pakistan’s achievements remarkable, he said Asaan Karobar Programme will help to simplify regulations. He assured that the World Bank will continue to support Pakistan to implement reforms initiatives.

Minister of State Muhammad Azfar Ahsan termed the Asaan Karobar Programme as a historic and nationwide reform drive to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan. He added that it is a harmonised system of regulations aimed at achieving a conducive business environment that is recognised and acknowledged globally.