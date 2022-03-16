NATIONAL

NAB rejects Pervaiz’s claim it received order to arrest Moonis

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: A day after Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi claimed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) received orders to arrest his son in a wealth probe, the dirty money watchdog on Wednesday rejected the suggestion, asserting the chatter the “completely baseless”.

In an interview with HUM News, Elahi claimed the government had launched NAB to manage its political opponents.

“Arresting Moonis Elahi is out of the question,” the watchdog said in a statement.

It also denied the reports regarding the probe or orders for arrest, saying there is no inquiry underway against the minister.

Previous articleInfrastructure built under CPEC helps enhance regional connectivity: official
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Infrastructure built under CPEC helps enhance regional connectivity: official

ISLAMABAD: The infrastructure built in Pakistan under the scheme of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helped enhance regional connectivity, Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, OIC to prepare plan to combat Islamophobia: Akram

UNITED NATIONS: The unanimous adoption of Tuesday’s landmark resolution by the UN General Assembly proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman continues to provide relief to the plaintiffs

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by the office of Punjab ombudsman on an application of Ehtisham Ahmad of Burewala, the Mayo Hospital...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP urged to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should issue a notice to PML-N MP Javed Latif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt spent Rs100bn on south Punjab development

LAHORE: The government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab Wednesday said it spent Rs100 billion in development funds in southern Punjab during the last...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP stops Imran from holding Swat rally

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a public meeting in Swat on Wednesday. The warning was issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP urged to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should issue a notice to PML-N MP Javed Latif...

Punjab govt spent Rs100bn on south Punjab development

ECP stops Imran from holding Swat rally

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Afghanistan during Ukraine crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.