NAB rejects Pervaiz’s claim it received order to arrest Moonis

ISLAMABAD: A day after Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi claimed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) received orders to arrest his son in a wealth probe, the dirty money watchdog on Wednesday rejected the suggestion, asserting the chatter the “completely baseless”.

In an interview with HUM News, Elahi claimed the government had launched NAB to manage its political opponents.

“Arresting Moonis Elahi is out of the question,” the watchdog said in a statement.

It also denied the reports regarding the probe or orders for arrest, saying there is no inquiry underway against the minister.