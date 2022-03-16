Infrastructure built under CPEC helps enhance regional connectivity: official

ISLAMABAD: The infrastructure built in Pakistan under the scheme of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helped enhance regional connectivity, Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, said.

CPEC is open to investors from all over the world and the CPEC infrastructure built in Pakistan improves the access to trade routes to the Middle East, Africa and Europe, Mansoor said while addressing the business community in Karachi.

Mansoor said the vision of CPEC is to accelerate the socio-economic development of Pakistan by bringing industrial, technological and agricultural progress through Chinese investment and transfer of technology.

It would help Pakistan in import substitution, export orientation and creating employment opportunities, he added.

Pakistan is looking to develop itself as a manufacturing hub through CPEC, which would not only alleviate “so much imports which the country is making for everything but will also make it an export country,” Mansoor said.

He said that Pakistan’s focus is to replicate the Chinese model which enabled it to generate inclusive growth.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We have to learn from China,” he added.