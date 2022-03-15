NATIONAL

Shujaat urges govt, opposition to call off jalsas in ‘national interest’

By Staff Report
Head of the pro-President Pervez Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain addresses reporters during a press conference in Islamabad, 01 January 2008. The PML-Q said the party is fully prepared to contest the general elections even if they are held on January 8. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain requested the government and the opposition to call off the power shows they are holding in Islamabad later this month.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hussain appealed to both sides to immediately cancel their gatherings in the best interest of the country.

The veteran politician argued the prevailing political and economic situation in the country could not bear the dangerous confrontation.

The former prime minister opined the inflation-stricken public were worried about the government and opposition’s rallies, and the politics of numbers.

He maintained: “The opposition does politics of public rallies but it’s surprising to see that the government is also resorting to match opposition’s public gatherings which is not its cup of tea.”

He said this political hostility could lead to such political chaos and crisis in Pakistan which would benefit its internal and external enemies.

Hussain said both sides should not show their workers the path which leads to politics of provocation. “Adopt democratic way to take part in the voting on no-trust motion and not make it an issue of their ego,” he added.

He declared that PML-Q has always adopted politics of national interest. “The people who have called us liars have forgotten the sacrifices which had made for the country,” he said.

