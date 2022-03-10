NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman chairs meeting to end online harassment of children

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan said a composite roadmap would be drawn up in collaboration with line departments, welfare bodies and assembly members to curb online exploitation and harassment of children.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the working group for the elimination of online exploitation of children.

At the outset, Ombudsman Khan disclosed the working group would outline practical recommendations in collaboration with line departments to eradicate the menace of online exploitation of children and  promote safe internet activities in the province.

The government was committed to promoting a child-friendly society at the provincial, divisional, district and grassroots, he stressed. Instead of myriad helplines of government departments, there should be a dedicated helpline to deal with children’s issues so that the needy could be timely helped, he suggested.

It is needed to sensitise the general public to promote a child-friendly society and the role of social media is important, he added. He further said the ombudsman’s office has a forum for the protection of children rights and complaints related to children were being dealt with on time.

The participants also discussed the case referral system and it was decided that a roadmap would be chalked out to ensure timely delivery of justice through mutual coordination of line departments.

It stressed that parents and teachers should sensitise children about safe online activities and in this regard, awareness subjects should be added to the school curriculum.

A campaign should also be launched so that the internet users pick legal assistance in case of need. Instead of being subjected to any kind of harassment, they should seek legal help.

The participants appreciated the formation of the working group adding that the ombudsman office should continue to perform its role with regard to accountability and supervision.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare and Protection Bureau and the Social Welfare Department should propose recommendations for amendments to the relevant laws.

Earlier, Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children Tabana Sajjad Naseer briefed the participants.

MPAs Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, Chairperson National Committee for Children of Federal Ombudsman Shaheen Atiq-ur-Rehman and Grievance Commissioner for Children Syeda Viqar un-Nisa Hashmi, Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Hina Jilani, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Punjab Saman Rai, DG Social Welfare Department Mudassar Riaz Malik, special secretaries of school education and higher education departments, representatives of the Auqaf department and Addl IG Police attended the meeting.

Previous articlePakistan calls on world to fight climate change for development, conflict prevention
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan calls on world to fight climate change for development, conflict prevention

UNITED NATIONS: Underscoring the need for limiting global warming, Pakistan called for leveraging climate finance in ways that maximise synergies between climate action, development...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition to approach ECP for ‘early verdict’ in 2014 foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: After submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the joint opposition has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amid fierce criticism, govt tells IHC it’s ready to withdraw fake news law

ISLAMABAD: The government was ready to withdraw amendments recently made in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, through a presidential ordinance, Attorney General...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran confident of trust vote triumph despite rebel MPs, coalition rupture threats

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing ruptures within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and strenuous efforts by the prime minister to contain the damage in time...
Read more
NATIONAL

15 injured as bus overturns in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Balochistan, media reported. According to the reports, the accident happened in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 639 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. The NCOC...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

New Zealand beat India by 62 runs at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Host New Zealand finally produced a performance to catch the attention of its main rivals at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when it...

Imran confident of trust vote triumph despite rebel MPs, coalition rupture threats

15 injured as bus overturns in Balochistan

NCOC daily update: 639 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.