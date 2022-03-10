Imam-ul-Haq makes a name for himself, relatively speaking

KARACHI: Opener Imam-ul-Haq has shed some of the burden of being the nephew of a legend with a century in each innings against Australia in the drawn first Test.

The 26-year-old’s uncle is former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, but Imam’s exploits in the drawn Rawalpindi Test have now given him recognition in his own right.

The pitch may have been a batting-friendly flat track, but Imam still had to show immense concentration and discipline for knocks of 157 and 111 not out.

In doing so, he became the 10th Pakistan batsman to score a century in each innings of a Test, and only the fourth against Australia, behind former captains Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali.

His performance will not only cement his place in the Test side, but will also silence a legion of critics who go after him after every failure.

The criticism usually circles back to suggestions he only has a place in the side through the family name.

“I don’t care what people say here and there and never lose heart,” Imam said after scoring his maiden Test century on Friday. “I want to take challenges and excel.”

Despite being cricket royalty Imam’s journey hasn’t been easy.