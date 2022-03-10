If you have anything against Zardari, prove it in courts, Bilawal tells govt

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday said his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari was acquitted in corruption cases by the courts and if the government has anything on him, they should prove it in a court of law.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he challenged the rulers if they wanted to initiate any action against them, they can do it today, adding “tomorrow you may not find an opportunity.”

Bilawal also indicated at Shehbaz Sharif becoming the next prime minister. “We will ask Shehbaz Sharif to appoint a competent interior minister” he added.

He declared the public had given its verdict rejecting the “selected: prime minister proving that they were with the democracy.

The PPP chairman said the masses during the PPP’s long march had given their verdict in support of the no-confidence motion.

Bilawal said it was now up to the parliament to honour the people’s hopes.

Responding to a question, Bilawal described the “drone attack” on Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari as “intolerable”. A belligerent PPP chairman further said: “We can see that the drone was heading towards Aseefa and us constantly.”

“When PPP march came out of South Punjab, this drone was with us, it continued to fly towards us slowly.” he further disclosed.

Bilawal demanded of the security agencies to probe the “attack on Aseefa”.

He disclosed they were receiving life threats. “We never talk of politics of gun but we know how to fire it. We will teach you such a lesson which your coming generations will remember for long,” he warned.

Bilawal, however, said he is a man of peace and will remain peaceful.

Bilawal further observed: “The more he (Imran Khan) is worried the more he will hurl abuses on others.”

Responding to allegations against Zardari, Bilawal said: “Asif Zardari had been acquitted by courts with honour, though he was kept in jail without any conviction. If you have anything against him, bring it to the court and prove it.”