NATIONAL

Peshawar mosque bombing death toll rises to 65

By Monitoring Report
People gather outside a mosque after a bomb blast in Peshawar on March 4, 2022. - At least 30 people were killed and 56 wounded in a huge blast at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, a hospital official said on March 4. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Another victim of the suicide bombing at a mosque during prayers last Friday in Peshawar died of injuries on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 65.

The deceased, later identified as Asif, was under treatment at a local hospital.

It is to be noted here that almost 60 people were martyred in a suicide attack inside the Imambargah in Kucha Risaldar, Peshawar. The remaining breathed their last in hospitals.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement, which would make it one of the biggest attacks carried out by the group inside Pakistan.

An armed man who arrived near the mosque on a motorcycle opened fire when he was stopped by police, before forcing his way into a crowded hall and detonating his suicide vest, senior police official Haroon Rasheed said.

The attacker first shot at the police guards at the mosque’s entrance, killing one of them, he said. “The armed man entered the mosque and started firing on the worshippers and finally blew himself up,” Rasheed added.

Previously, police had said they were two men on the motorcycle.

Previous articleIf you have anything against Zardari, prove it in courts, Bilawal tells govt
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

If you have anything against Zardari, prove it in courts, Bilawal tells govt

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday said his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari was acquitted in corruption cases by the courts and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister apologises for raid on N. Korea embassy on bootlegging suspicions

ISLAMABAD: A day after the diplomatic mission of North Korea in Islamabad lodged a protest with the capital police over a "brutal" raid at...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notice on PM in 2015 by-election case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the prime minister on a petition moved in 2015 by then-National Assembly speaker Ayaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Graft watchdog team raids residence of former PML-N senator

LAHORE: A team of the Rawalpindi Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan to arrest...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Lost generation’ feared as coronavirus school closures fuel inequality

-- Evidence from the 2005 earthquake in Azad Kashmir shows learning losses may even grow after children return to school  NEW DELHI: Standing in front...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women MPs sponsored 35pc parliamentary business during 2021-22

Women parliamentarians accounted for nearly 35 percent of parliamentary agenda during 2021-22 – 38 percent in the National Assembly and 25 percent in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Graft watchdog team raids residence of former PML-N senator

LAHORE: A team of the Rawalpindi Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan to arrest...

‘Lost generation’ feared as coronavirus school closures fuel inequality

Imam-ul-Haq makes a name for himself, relatively speaking

Ukraine crisis to dominate EU leaders’ Versailles summit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.