Mob lynching has become an ugly reality in Pakistan. The recent past has witnessed a considerable surge in the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. This has once again sent a very wrong message, that the state is incapable of providing a sense of security to its citizens and reinforces the fact that there is impunity on the part of state officials.

Besides, it also reflects growing mistrust between state institutions and individuals. One view posits that many people do not trust the system, particularly the police and judiciary. Resultantly, they resort to mob justice. Another view speculates that such unhealthy practice is done for material gains and to settle the score since no pragmatic verification mechanism is in place in blasphemy cases; mere3y one allegation of blasphemy is deemed sufficient to take a precious life as unfortunately, nobody dares to question when it comes to the matter of belief

The Holy Quran encourages verification and what we do is crystal clear. As the Quran says “O you who believe! If some transgressor brings you news (that requires taking action), verify it carefully (before you believe and act upon it), lest you harm a people in ignorance and then become regretful for what you have done.” (49:6) Another verse delineates the worth of the individual. It says “whoever saves a life is as though he had saved all mankind” (5:32).

The real questions are: where are we heading as a society? Why are we becoming intolerant and violent? Why do we not verify the sources before taking the law into our hands despite being proclaimed to be Muslims? Why there is not a culture of verification before taking an individual’s life? The answer is: our state has miserably failed to safeguard an individual’s life and liberty as well as the provision of justice. As we see there is hardly respect for and the implementation of laws in a country like Pakistan.

The world looks at our law and order situation; enforcement and security situation. If we as Pakistani wish to see a prosperous Pakistan in terms of foreign investment, tourism, and above all recognition, we must strive for peace because there is a link between peace and prosperity. Sociologists must contemplate why such incidents reportedly increase. It is the need of the hour to inculcate human rights in curriculum and safeguard life, sanctity and property of every citizen regardless of their religious, sectarianism or ethnic affiliation.

One should wonder: how long wil episodes like lynching continue? Such developments show measures taken by the state are not bearing the desirable fruit and prove ineffective. Some analysts are of the view that some state officials backed extremist elements in the past and continue to support their ulterior motives. Such trends are a by-product of such practices and the result is clear. Mischievous elements know how to hijack laws, exploit rules for their vested interests and paralyze the system. Given the state’s apathy or incapacity, malicious factions act almost with impunity. The heinous incidents and the likes of Mian Chunnu and Sialkot are the results.

Such incidents are followed by the usual condemnation on the part of state officials and religious clerics. However, there is negligible progress as far as pragmatic approaches to avert such untoward incidents are concerned. Their condemnation and promises hardly deters such elements and the incidents.

There is growing mistrust between state institutions and citizens. Part of the reason could be an inefficient police investigation and corrupt elements within the system; backing of such elements and the ineffective role of Ulema. Where is the role of Ulema in this context? How effectively they played their role is an open secret. As the religious authorities, they should step in and help prevent the exploitation and misuse of relevant laws from the malicious elements.

All stakeholders including religious, political and intelligentsia have the responsibility to think beyond their myopically framed ulterior motives for the larger interests of the country. Moreover, culprits exploit loopholes of the legal system and easily get acquitted to repeat the same heinous acts. In the context of a violent mob, perpetrators know they will not be charged. Such repeated incidents tarnish Pakistan’s image in the comity of the nations.

The recent surge in mob justice is extremely menacing and upsetting. If left unchecked, it can take many innocent lives and consequently tear society apart. Extremism has been deeply ingrained in our social fabric to an extent that the state fails to mitigate its negative impacts. The failed justice system and governance are completely structural issues of Pakistan. Our system requires fundamental and speedy reforms.

