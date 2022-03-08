Bombing in Sibi kills three, wounds 28: police

QUETTA: A bomb exploded Tuesday near a government building in Sibi city of Balochistan, killing at least three people and wounding 28 others, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Wazir Murree, a local police official, said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared.

He provided no further details and only said some of those listed as wounded were in critical condition. Local media said the blast happened near an open area where an annual cultural show was being held.

The bombing happened hours after President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi.

Tuesday’s bombing in Balochistan happened days after a suicide bomber dispatched by the so-called Islamic State militant group struck inside a Shi’ite mosque in Peshawar during Friday prayers, killing at least 57 worshippers and wounding 194 people.