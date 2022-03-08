Australia beats Pakistan by seven wickets at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Six-time world champion Australia swept aside Pakistan by seven wickets Tuesday to remain unbeaten after two group-stage matches at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan scored 190-6 after being sent in to bat at Mount Maunganui and Australia surpassed that total in just under 35 overs.

Australia’s run chase was set up by opener Alyssa Healy who made 72 from 79 balls.

Ellyse Perry (26 not out) and Beth Mooney (23 not out) were at the crease when the winning runs were struck.

For Pakistan, captain Bismah Maroof finished 78 not out, falling one run short of the highest score by a Pakistan player in a Women’s World Cup match. Maroof shared a 99-run partnership with Aliya Riaz, a fifth-wicket record for Pakistan in one-day internationals. Riaz made 57.

That simple synopsis of the match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui doesn’t come close to encapsulating its significance on International Women’s Day.

Australia has competed in every women’s World Cup since the first in 1973, winning in 1978, ’82, ’88, ’97, 2005 and ’13. It has produced some of the greatest players in the history of women’s cricket and entered the tournament as the favourite to win again.