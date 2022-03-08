NATIONAL

Fifth PATS competition commences

By Staff Report
Soldiers take part in a drill on the eve of Pakistan's Defence Day, which marks the anniversary of the country's second war with India between August and September 1965 with both sides claiming victory after it ended in a stalemate, in Peshawar on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition commenced on Tuesday at National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC).

Eight teams from Pakistan Army and eight international military teams including Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan have arrived to participate in one of the toughest team competitions, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement.

The three-day-long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real-time field scenarios, it added.

Staff Report

