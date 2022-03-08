Fifth PATS competition commences

ISLAMABAD: The 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition commenced on Tuesday at National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC).

Eight teams from Pakistan Army and eight international military teams including Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan have arrived to participate in one of the toughest team competitions, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement.

The three-day-long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real-time field scenarios, it added.