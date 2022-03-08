World

Iran will not back down on its red lines in nuclear talks, Raisi says

By Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will not back down on its red lines in the nuclear talks with Western powers, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“The government pursues nuclear negotiations in full accordance with the principles and framework set by the Supreme Leader, it has not and will not back down on any of these red lines,” the Iranian president was quoted as saying.

Negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers have now reached their climax, with the talks’ coordinator Enrique Mora of the European Union saying that it is time for a political decision in the next few days.

Iran has sought to remove all sanctions and it wants guarantees from the United States that it will not abandon the deal once more.

Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran on Monday for consultations over the nuclear deal’s conclusion.

Previous articleBombing in Sibi kills three, wounds 28: police
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Mentally ill Guantanamo detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: A mentally ill inmate from Guantanamo Bay has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the US Department of Defense announced Monday. Suspected of being Al...
Read more
World

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK: The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is...
Read more
World

Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with Zelenskiy

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone conversation...
Read more
World

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

The former chief executive of India's National Stock Exchange has been arrested, officials said Monday, in a bizarre corporate misgovernance scandal featuring a supposed...
Read more
World

Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukrainian ‘genocide’

Ukraine sought an emergency order from the United Nations' highest court on Monday to halt hostilities on its territory, arguing that Russia - which...
Read more
World

Russia opens humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities

Russia's military held fire and opened humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities on Monday, the Defence Ministry said, after fighting halted weekend evacuation efforts...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to protection of women’s rights: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of women’s rights, both nationally and internationally, the Foreign Office said Tuesday. In a message...

Opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran

Upping diversity pledges, govt vows conducive environment for women

Hareem ordered to surrender before FIA in money laundering case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.