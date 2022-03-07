Bilawal invites Fazl to PPP rally in Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited the chief of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman to his party’s long march rally scheduled to be held on March 8 in Islamabad.

As per the sources, senior PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Naved Qamar extended the invitation during a meeting at Fazl’s residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters related to no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the political landscape of the country were discussed.

The JUI-F chief, while talking to the media after the meeting, said that the information they shared during the meeting was “encouraging”, adding that the nation would get soon hear “good news”.

The PDM head said that Imran Khan used foul language on every street of this country because that is the kind of person he is. “When the mouth of a gutter opens, only the unpleasant smell comes out… Imran Khan, who you are threatening here?” he added.

To a question regarding working with PPP — a party with which JUI-F have had a frosty relationship in the past — Fazl said that some “common needs” brought the two together and one cannot always look at past relationships.

“The people will not like us repeating what had happened in the past… we now need to see what people really need,” he added.

Fazl further said that they will bring the no-confidence vote in National Assembly within 48 hours.

Shah further said that the motion would soon be brought in the lower house and the party’s leadership will take a final decision in this regard today, adding that the entire opposition was working to oust PM Imran.

He confirmed that Maulana Fazl has been invited to PPP’s long march rally but added that all details cannot be revealed at this point in time.

Meanwhile, PPP chief Bilawal stated that it is better for PM Imran to resign now, dissolve assemblies and call new elections in the country.

He gave the premier a 24-hour deadline to resign and go home. Addressing a rally in Gujrat, he said that Imran Khan is in power not because of the votes of the people but because of the finger of the “umpire”. “Whenever he gets into trouble, he looks to them to bail him out… Imran Khan does not deserve this post,” he added.