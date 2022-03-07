NATIONAL

Bilawal invites Fazl to PPP rally in Islamabad

By News Desk

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited the chief of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman to his party’s long march rally scheduled to be held on March 8 in Islamabad.

As per the sources, senior PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Naved Qamar extended the invitation during a meeting at Fazl’s residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters related to no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the political landscape of the country were discussed.

The JUI-F chief, while talking to the media after the meeting, said that the information they shared during the meeting was “encouraging”, adding that the nation would get soon hear “good news”.

The PDM head said that Imran Khan used foul language on every street of this country because that is the kind of person he is. “When the mouth of a gutter opens, only the unpleasant smell comes out… Imran Khan, who you are threatening here?” he added.

To a question regarding working with PPP — a party with which JUI-F have had a frosty relationship in the past — Fazl said that some “common needs” brought the two together and one cannot always look at past relationships.

“The people will not like us repeating what had happened in the past… we now need to see what people really need,” he added.

Fazl further said that they will bring the no-confidence vote in National Assembly within 48 hours.

Shah further said that the motion would soon be brought in the lower house and the party’s leadership will take a final decision in this regard today, adding that the entire opposition was working to oust PM Imran.

He confirmed that Maulana Fazl has been invited to PPP’s long march rally but added that all details cannot be revealed at this point in time.

Meanwhile, PPP chief Bilawal stated that it is better for PM Imran to resign now, dissolve assemblies and call new elections in the country.

He gave the premier a 24-hour deadline to resign and go home. Addressing a rally in Gujrat, he said that Imran Khan is in power not because of the votes of the people but because of the finger of the “umpire”. “Whenever he gets into trouble, he looks to them to bail him out… Imran Khan does not deserve this post,” he added.

 

Previous articleFormer president Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore
Next articleShehbaz says ‘nation will soon hear the good news as opposition’s no-trust bid nears’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM stresses need for ceasefire in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for a ceasefire and de-escalation in Ukraine. The prime minister expressed this while talking to President...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swift prosecution of terrorists needed to set example: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has zero tolerance for terrorists and swift prosecution is required to set an example...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari, Fazl, Shehbaz discuss no-trust motion against govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif visited Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday to hold a "delegation-level"...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC gives ‘last chance’ to Rana Shamim to file affidavit about ex-CJP Nisar

Former Gilgit-Baltistan CJ Rana Shamim on Monday has been given last chance by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit an affidavit executed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition decides to oust PM, Buzdar through no-confidence motions

ISLAMABAD: In order to ramp up further pressure on the government, the opposition parties, as a major shift in their policy, have now decided...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC CJ says ‘court will not allow Baloch students to be silenced’

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday has stated that the court will not allow the voice of Baloch students to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opposition decides to oust PM, Buzdar through no-confidence motions

ISLAMABAD: In order to ramp up further pressure on the government, the opposition parties, as a major shift in their policy, have now decided...

IHC CJ says ‘court will not allow Baloch students to be silenced’

Shehbaz says ‘nation will soon hear the good news as opposition’s no-trust bid nears’

Bilawal invites Fazl to PPP rally in Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.