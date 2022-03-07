Shehbaz says ‘nation will soon hear the good news as opposition’s no-trust bid nears’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stated that the nation will soon hear the good news as opposition’s no-trust bid nears.

Shehbaz told PM Imran that his “rants won’t come in the way of the no-confidence motion”.

It is pertinent to note that the statement comes a day after the prime minister warned the opposition parties they would face the consequences if their no-trust motion against his government failed. “Are you ready for what I will do with you once your plans for a no-trust motion fail?” the PM said while addressing a rally in southern Punjab’s Mailsi town.

While reacting to the PM’s fiery speech, Shehbaz said that Imran Khan’s behaviour provided evidence of how worried he was, and that his perturbation will further rise in coming days.

He further claimed that the no-trust move was a demand of the people of this country and that the opposition was only acting on their decision.

According to him, no-trust motion was the only way to save the country from “economic bankruptcy”, and that the removal of the government was imperative to revive economy and rid masses of inflation and provide them relief.

The PML-N leader further said that the, “mines laid by the incumbent government for the economy and in the foundations of the country will have to be removed.”

He observed that inflation had become unbearable for people and termed it an outcome of the policies and decisions of the current regime.

Shehbaz termed PM Imran’s “abrupt talk” regarding foreign affairs atop a ‘container’ worrisome, saying “Niazi and the state are currently in opposite direction which isn’t a good omen for national interests.”

He further stated that one who couldn’t handle politics at home shouldn’t advise on the country’s stance on international politics.

He also said that the premier had already tarnished his reputation and shouldn’t do the same with the country.