Opinion

Peshawar mosque blast

Fresh approach to terrorism needed

By Editorial
0
0

The blast in the Peshawar Imambargah on Friday was a tragedy, extracting a horrendous toll, with 58 people killed and 70 injured. However, the tragedy indicates that not only is the menace of terrorism still alive, but it has a sectarian colouring. The claiming of responsibility by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) should give warning to the government that there is yet another terrorist group operating in Pakistan, along with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Baloch Liberation Army and other assorted groups.

The hope should have died long ago that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would bring about some relief, and it seems clear now that it has not. The post-takeover burst of attacks against the Pakistan Army indicated that there had been some change in targeting, but the attack on an Imambargah indicates that the terrorists have returned to an earlier form of violence, against religious minorities. This confirms the trend seen in the recent killing of a Christian priest in Peshawar as well. It is a sad comment on the situation that it appears to continue even after the government has tried various reconciliatory moves. The talks with the TTP and the offer of an amnesty do not seem to have worked.

- Advertisement -

Obviously, the government is doing something wrong. There is a clear need for two things. First, there must be a major rethink by the government of the policy to be followed. This should involve all branches of government, both civilian and military. Second, the various intelligence outfits of the country must concentrate on the task of obtaining actionable intelligence about these terror groups, and avoid deploying resources to activities that take up too much energy that should be dispensed elsewhere. The government has done its best to deal with the terrorists generously, but it should note that this attack has come in the capital of what it still counts as a stronghold. Surveillance apparatus installed under the various safe city projects must be updated and maintained while on-ground field work to preempt attacks is amplified. Both mechanisms go hand in hand and are essential to thwarting future attacks.

Previous articlePakistan strongly condemns arrest of APHC leader in IOK
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Perils of alliance

Despite its geo-economic shift, Pakistan is at the epicentre of a regional geopolitical earthquake. The shifting sands of regional geopolitics push Pakistan to the...
Read more
Comment

People’s March

Pakistan is facing a challenging time with international and domestic conflicts. Russia has locked its horns with the West and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s...
Read more
Comment

The RSS’s re-imaging efforts amount to whitewashing gore

The right-wing extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (national volunteer organization) will complete 100 years on 27 September 2025. The RSS has planned to...
Read more
Editorials

Imran Khan’s new mission

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev spent two days in Pakistan. While at a joint presser on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan dilated on the need...
Read more
Editorials

Apology 15 years too late

MQM (P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s apology for the loss of 50 lives in the massacres of 12 May 2007 might have been taken...
Read more
Comment

The beginning of something larger?

AT PENPOINT The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was inevitable precisely because it was unreasonable. President Vladimir Putin wishes to upend the world order, and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

3 days left for PM Imran to resign: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has only three days left to step down...

Nadeem Afzal Chan to rejoin PPP: report

Qureshi discusses regional situation with Russian FM

4 police officials terminated for making TikTok videos with criminals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.