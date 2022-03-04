PM Imran Khan briefed on Peshawar attack

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed on Friday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Peshawar blast and also talked about the security provided to the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan.

A statement shared by the PM Office on Twitter said the interior minister and the PM reviewed the overall law and order and security situation of the country.

Media sources said that the interior minister also briefed the premier on the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 57 worshipers and injured close to 200.

The blast had taken place at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Koocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

The sources also shared that the interior minister briefed PM Imran on the security provided to the visiting Australian team.

Australia is in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full tour, which could potentially lead to regular visits by top teams who have largely stayed away since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.