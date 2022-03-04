NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan briefed on Peshawar attack

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed on Friday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Peshawar blast and also talked about the security provided to the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan.

A statement shared by the PM Office on Twitter said the interior minister and the PM reviewed the overall law and order and security situation of the country.

Media sources said that the interior minister also briefed the premier on the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 57 worshipers and injured close to 200.

The blast had taken place at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Koocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

The sources also shared that the interior minister briefed PM Imran on the security provided to the visiting Australian team.

Australia is in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full tour, which could potentially lead to regular visits by top teams who have largely stayed away since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

Previous articleUAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’
Next articleCabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AEMEND rejects ‘illegal, unconstitutional’ PECA ordinance

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), in its annual session, completely reject the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), declaring...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi made his first appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention

LAHORE: Cabinet Committee jointly chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the Corona situation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC takes notice of Rs3.5tr tax revenue claims stuck in litigation

The Supreme Court (SC) has taken notice of a media report, which had revealed that about Rs3.5 trillion of the Federal Board of Revenue’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Church leaders shocked, grieved by Peshawar mosque attack

LAHORE: The leaderships of the Church of Pakistan and the global Anglican Communion have condemned the suicide attack in Peshawar, terming it yet another...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to go after terrorists behind Peshawar attack with ‘full force’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the terrorist attack in a Peshawar mosque, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government has “all the information...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi made his first appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament...

Cabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention

PM Imran Khan briefed on Peshawar attack

UAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.