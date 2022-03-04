Cabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention

LAHORE: Cabinet Committee jointly chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the Corona situation in the province and measures taken for its prevention.

The meeting was attended by IG Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries, Saleha Saeed and Dr. Asif Tufail and officials of other department.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid appreciated Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for achieving vaccination targets and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department for treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients. Health Secretaries Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and Imran Sikandar Baloch briefed the Health Minister and Chief Secretary on the latest status of coronavirus.

The Health Minister said, “More than 71% population of Punjab has been fully vaccinated. The Corona Pandemic situation in Punjab is under close monitoring. Over 90% of the population of Punjab received first dose of corona vaccine. We are trying their best to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19″.

“I congratulate Secretary P&SH Department Imran Sikandar Baloch and his team for success of Reach Every Door Campaign. The best treatment of Corona patients is being provided in public sector hospitals of Punjab. The government is spending huge amount of money on treatment of Corona patients in government hospitals.”

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal’s said that successful vaccination campaign in Punjab has slowed down the spread of COVID-19. He said, “I congratulate P&SHD and all the Deputy Commissioners for making the vaccination campaign a success. Incentives will be given to all the officers who have made the vaccination campaign a success.”