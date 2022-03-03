Disparity reduction allowance for KP civil servants: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced a 15 percent disparity reduction allowance for provincial government servants with effect from March 1.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra via video message. He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved in principle to follow the federal government in approving the allowance.

The increment will be offered only to those civil servants who are not receiving other allowances.

Jhagra said he had held a meeting with the finance secretary and that all paperwork would be completed soon and the file sent to Khan for approval.

He said the chief minister would make a formal announcement and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.