Former fiancé kills polio worker in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Gunmen in Peshawar shot and killed a woman polio worker as she was returning home Wednesday after taking part in the latest anti-polio campaign, police said.

Wednesday’s attack happened in Daudzai town of the city. Iqra Iqbal was gunned down on her way home, said Iftikhar Khan, a police official.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but it later emerged the incident was a matter of personal enmity.

A spokesman of the police said the victim’s father, Hayat Khan, nominated a former fiancé, Saif Ullah, as the prime suspect in the first information report (FIR). Khan claimed the suspect killed Iqbal out of rage as he had ended their engagement.

Pakistan regularly launches anti-polio campaigns in an effort to eradicate the highly infectious disease. The latest five-day drive against polio started on Monday.

Since January last year, Pakistan has not reported any new cases, raising hopes the nation is close to becoming a polio-free country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries in the world still trying to eradicate polio, which can cause severe paralysis in children.