CJCSC holds wide-ranging talks on defence cooperation with Kenyan dignitaries

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza who is on an official visit to Kenya held wide-ranging talks on bilateral defence cooperation with dignitaries from Kenya Defence Forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the dignitaries called on by the CJCSC included Hon. Eugene Ludovic Wamalwa, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Walter R. Koipaton Commander Kenya Army, Major General John Mugaravai, Commander Kenya Air Force and Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai, Commander Kenyan Navy.

During meeting of General Nadeem Raza with dignitaries of Kenyan Defence Forces, besides security and defence cooperation, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements in various fields were discussed during separately held meetings. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for strengthening and enhancing existing defence and security relationship between the friendly countries.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan accords high importance to its long-standing relations with Kenya and believes that both countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced bilateral engagements especially relations in the field of defence and security.

Kenyan dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability especially for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Kenya Defence Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza.

