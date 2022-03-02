NCOC daily report: 765 new cases, 22 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The nation confirmed 765 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the total tally has increased to 1,510,986 cases, including 1,445,245 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 35,523 in the country, including 981 patients in critical condition.

According to the data, 22 more people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 30,218.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 568,635 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 501,758 cases so far.