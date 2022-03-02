NATIONAL

NCOC daily report: 765 new cases, 22 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 21: A general view of a crowded street as daily life continues amid coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Lahore, Pakistan on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The nation confirmed 765 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the total tally has increased to 1,510,986 cases, including 1,445,245 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 35,523 in the country, including 981 patients in critical condition.

According to the data, 22 more people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 30,218.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 568,635 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 501,758 cases so far.

Previous articleNo-trust vote will proceed ‘with or without’ Q-League blessings: Abbasi
Next articleDjokovic announces split from long-time coach Vajda
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan to import wheat, natural gas from Russia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will import 2 million metric tons of wheat and natural gas from Russia despite the international sanctions on Moscow that came with...
Read more
NATIONAL

GPS tags: Sindh turns to trackers to fight rising street crime

KARACHI: In a scheme aimed at cracking down on neighbourhood criminals, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved a plan suggesting burglars, thieves...
Read more
NATIONAL

Notices served on gardener’s appeal against conviction in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices on the respondents on the petition of Jan Muhammad, the gardener who was handed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Romania counterpart discuss evacuations from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Romania counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, and conveyed his appreciation for the assistance rendered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Front-line responders: Government to honour paramedics tackling Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The government will express its gratitude to the medical workers who battled the coronavirus crisis with civil awards, recognising their services in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wildlife in Pakistan showing signs of recovery

KARACHI: Massive destruction and alteration of natural habitats, water dispersion, deforestation and illegal hunting and trade have taken a toll on Pakistan’s struggling wildlife...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Front-line responders: Government to honour paramedics tackling Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The government will express its gratitude to the medical workers who battled the coronavirus crisis with civil awards, recognising their services in the...

Wildlife in Pakistan showing signs of recovery

Rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach Vajda

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.