No-trust vote will proceed ‘with or without’ Q-League blessings: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the no-confidence motion proposed against the prime minister by opposition parties will proceed further “with or without” the backing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a member of the ruling coalition.

His comment came a day after the Chaudhry brothers, the leaders of the party, assured the prime minister of their full support as the opposition teamed up to topple the government through the motion.

The party — which is considered pro-establishment, and has five seats in the National Assembly and 10 in the Punjab Assembly — is a member of the coalition, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in power in Punjab and at the centre.

It has assumed great importance since the multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of opposition parties ramped up efforts to dislodge the government through a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

But in order for such a move to succeed, the opposition would require the support of Q-League MPs in the House.

During Tuesday’s meeting with the prime minister, PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain assured Imran Khan his party does not trust deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif whose PML-N has reportedly offered the office of Punjab chief minister to Pervaiz Elahi in return for his backing of the motion.

“Sharifs […] ditched us in the past. We know them all, and do not trust them,” a report in Dawn quoted Hussain, also a former prime minister, as saying.

Commenting on the meeting, Abbasi, who was talking to media outside an accountability court in Islamabad where he came to attend the hearing in a case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said it was up to Q-League if it wanted to stick to power or side with the people of Pakistan.

He was of the view the purpose of politics should be to serve the nation. “Countries do not run on amnesty schemes,” he remarked.

On the proceedings in the reference, he said Pakistan has been witnessing the “NAB shows” for the last 22 years. The dirty money watchdog had made baseless cases against the opposition MPs, he claimed, adding it will be held accountable for its actions.

Abbasi said the NAB had damaged the national institutions. It is playing with the lives of [innocent] people, he said, stressing the institution needed to be abolished altogether.