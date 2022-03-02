World

Australian prime minister tests positive for Covid-19

By Reuters
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day service at the Shrine of Remembrance on November 11, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Remembrance Day 2021 marks 103 years since the Armistice that ended the First World War on 11 November 1918. Almost 62,000 Australians died fighting in four years of global conflict. On this day Australians observe one minute's silence at 11 am to honour those who have served and those who have died in war and on peacekeeping and humanitarian operations (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever.

“I am continuing to follow health guidelines and am isolating at home in Sydney,” Morrison said in a statement issued late Tuesday night.

Morrison said he would continue to discharge his duties as prime minister while in isolation and co-ordinate his government’s response to the war in Ukraine and emergency support for the unprecedented floods in the country’s east.

After developing a fever on Tuesday evening, Morrison said he took a test that showed he had contracted the virus. He said he had been taking Covid-19 tests since Sunday, including on Tuesday morning, which gave negative results.

Morrison did not attend an event at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday evening that lit up the building’s sails in yellow and blue showing Australia’s support for Ukraine.

Previous articleRussian athletes’ participation at Paralympics under cloud of Ukraine crisis
Next articleFarmers keen to export their onions to China
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Low-profile Russian air force puzzles Western experts

MOSCOW: Russia's air force still does not enjoy total superiority in the skies above Ukraine despite its overwhelming numerical advantage, part of the reason...
Read more
World

5 killed as Russian strike hits Kyiv TV tower, cuts broadcasts

An apparent Russian airstrike aimed at Kyiv's main television tower killed five people on Tuesday, officials said, knocking out some broadcasts but leaving the...
Read more
World

Wang Yi urges U.S. to practice its promises during phone call with Blinken

China once again urged the U.S. side to take concrete actions to reflect the commitments made by President Joe Biden, said Chinese State Councilor...
Read more
World

Xi tells young officials to have strong faith, work hard

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged young officials to strengthen their ideals and convictions, develop and put into practice a right perspective on...
Read more
World

Arabs, Afghans decry ‘racist’ double standard in Ukraine media commentary

The world has been stunned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but shock quickly gave way to indignation in other strife-torn parts of the world...
Read more
World

Twitter, Facebook clamp down on Russia state-linked news

NEW YORK: Social media giants Twitter and Facebook parent Meta moved to curb the presence on their platforms of Russian state-linked news outlets, which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK historian seeks international mediation in Kashmir under Simla pact

LAHORE: The landmark 1972 Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India does not obligate the two nuclear neighbours to resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict through...

Farmers keen to export their onions to China

Australian prime minister tests positive for Covid-19

Russian athletes’ participation at Paralympics under cloud of Ukraine crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.