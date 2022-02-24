SHC orders to raze illegal construction in Azizabad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the immediate demolition of illegal portions in the Azizabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

Applicant, Taqdeer Ali moved the court against the construction of illegal portions in Block II of Azizabad.

Construction of portions at the plot of 120 yards is illegal and against the law, the plaintiff said, and added that despite numerous complaints to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), no action has been taken.

The illegal construction of portions can result in any disaster that should be stopped by the authorities, Ali said.

The bench, after issuing notices to the SBCA director general and other officials, ordered to immediately take down illegal portions and submit a report.

It may be noted the construction of illegal portions is being reported in various parts of the metropolitan city.