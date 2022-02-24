Arms, ammunition cache recovered in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Madi Khel town of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the operation on reports of the presence of weapons and ammunition cache in the area.

During the search operation, sub-machine guns, light machine guns, RPG-7s, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds were recovered.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR said.