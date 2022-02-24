Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterated desire to further efforts for regional peace, security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Mr Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan particularly defence cooperation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.