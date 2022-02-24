Pakistan-KSA joint exercise Al-Samsaam-VIII-22 underway at Pabbi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The two-week-long joint exercise is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army.

The Joint Exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with IEDs.

It provides participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as well as learn from each other’s experiences.

AL-SAMSAAM” exercises are being conducted on biennial basis since 2004.