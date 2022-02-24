NATIONAL

Pakistan-KSA joint exercise Al-Samsaam-VIII-22 underway at Pabbi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The two-week-long joint exercise is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army.

The Joint Exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with IEDs.

It provides participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as well as learn from each other’s experiences.
AL-SAMSAAM” exercises are being conducted on biennial basis since 2004.

Previous articlePakistan, Uzbekistan reiterated desire to further efforts for regional peace, security
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterated desire to further efforts for regional peace, security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Mr Aybek Arif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traffic arrangements for Australian cricket team’s visit, Pakistan Day events reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed traffic arrangements for upcoming visit of Australian cricket team and events on March 23 including Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM KP kicks off spring tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Thursday kicked off the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

The security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and killed at least seven terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bill Gates praises Pakistan’s innovative command centres for curbing COVID, polio

Following his day-long visit to Pakistan last week, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates praised Pakistan's innovative command centres, the National Emergency Operations Centre...
Read more
NATIONAL

First deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

ISLAMABAD: The bright yellow truck with a logo of a pair of spectacles perched over a luxurious moustache looks like many other food trucks...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP,...

The security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and killed at least seven terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said...

Russia does not need Beijing’s support for actions in Ukraine, says China

Bill Gates praises Pakistan’s innovative command centres for curbing COVID, polio

First deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.