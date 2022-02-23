18th International biennial conference of SOGP to commence tomorrow

KARACHI: The largest International Conference of Gynaecologist in Pakistan (SOGP) would commence here on Friday.

Eminent delegates and Speakers from all over Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Sri-Lanka, Malaysia, USA, UK, South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia will be attending in person or virtually as it is a Hybrid mega event.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Health & Population Minister Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. Many eminent Government officials Dr Faisal Sultan, Dr Sabina Durrani, Dr Talib Lashari, Ms Shehnaz Wazir Ali amongst others are Delegates and Speakers.

The organizers are Prof Razia Korejo (President SOGP), Prof Haleema Yasmin (Secretart general SOGP), Prof Sadiah Ahsan Pal (Chair Scientific committee) and their team. SOGP is the largest Professional organization of Gynaecologists in Pakistan with over 4500 members.

The Continuing Challenge of Covid-19 on women’s health is the theme of the Conference. Key National & International Opinion leaders will deliver lectures, workshops and panel discussions with latest research and evidence based practices.

More than 90 Preconference workshops have been held all over Pakistan so far and 5 more will be conducted during the conference in Karachi.

Leading Issues facing Pakistan are Covid-19 Pandemic, high maternal and perinatal mortality, and uncontrolled Population explosion, Violence against women and children are being highlighted by eminent national and international speakers

Speakers include key world opinion leaders including Prof Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran (Ex President FIGO, RCOG, UK), Prof Eddward Morris (UK), Prof Michael Robson (UK), Prof H Rohanna (Sri Lanka), Prof Kazunori Ochiai, Prof Pisake Lumbiganon, Dr Jaideep Malhotra (India), Prof Ferdousi Begum (Bangladesh) Prof. Phurb Dorji (Bhutan), Dr M Meena Thapa (Nepal), Emeritus Prof Zulfiquar Bhutta, Emerita Prof Sadiqua Jafarey, Prof. Rashid Latif Khan,Prof Aftab Munir, Prof Farrukh Zaman, Dr Shahida Zaidi, Emerita Prof Tasnim Ahsan, Prof Ali Madeeh Hashmi, Prof Unaiza Niaz, Dr Seemin Jamli, Ms Nighat Hoda, Dr. Shershah Syed, Prof. Lubna Hassan, amongst a galaxy of eminent Speakers.

In addition there are sessions with international scientific organizations: WHO, FIGO (International Federation of Obstetricians & Gynecologists), AOFOG (Asia Oceania Federation of Obstetricians & Gynecologists), SAFOG (South Asian Federation of Obstetricians and Gynecologists), Ipas, SAFOMS, White Ribbon Alliance, Greenstar GSM, PIMA, UNFPA, PUGA.

Separate Hall sessions are being held for Midwives

In addition to the rich Scientific Program, there was a cultural program, celebrating Karachi’s diversity with ethnic music