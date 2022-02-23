Security forces kill two terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, who have been identified as Fazal Rehman alias Khairy, resident of village Luni and Mehran, resident of village Rori.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered which include sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.