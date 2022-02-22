NATIONAL

UAE scraps rapid testing requirement for travelers from Pakistan

By Staff Report
A picture shows an Emirates Airlines aeroplane at Dubai International Airport on February 1, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scrapping its pre-departure rapid antigen testing regime at airports for Pakistan passengers traveling to the cities of Dubai and Sharjah, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

However, passengers from four nations — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — will still have to submit a valid rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.

The duration of the period will be considered from the time when the passenger has submitted his sample to the laboratory for the test.

The passengers will undergo a PCR test at Dubai International Airport and have to self-quarantine until the result is processed and released.

However, all transiting passengers are not required to present a PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.

