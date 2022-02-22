SC turns down NAB request to cancel bails of family of PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday provided relief to the family of PPP MP Khursheed Shah as it rejected the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to cancel their bails.

The apex court threw out the appeals of NAB which prayed to the court to cancel bails of all suspects in the case.

It also rejected the bail cancellation appeal against Sindh Minister Awais Qadir Shah.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that Shah was granted bail on unsubstantiated evidence submitted by the anti-graft watchdog.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said if the main accused was out on bail, how his co-accused could be put behind the jail.

He said the co-accused included Shah’s spouses and children.

“No need to arrest Khursheed Shah’s wives, children and relatives. Without substantiation proof, authorities cannot register a case against anyone” the top judge remarked.

On this, the NAB prosecutor said that contractor Abdul Razzaq Bohrani gave Rs2.5 million to Shah in commission.

During the investigation, the contractor could not tell any specific reason as to why he gave this amount to Mr Shah.

Justice Ayesha Malik asked the prosecutor why he reckoned that the cheque he offered was a bribe or commission. The judge said it might be a gift.

He asked the NAB to dig deep in its investigation and present its case in the trial court.