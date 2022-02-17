NATIONAL

Fawad rejects opposition criticism on petroleum price hike

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the opposition is criticising the government over increasing petroleum prices.

In a statement, the minister said the government is forced to hike the price as the oil has reached $95 a barrel from $60 in the international market.

The important aspect of any criticism is that you should provide some alternative way to sort out the problem which the opposition hasn’t, he added.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as investors weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.

Russia’s threatening posture toward Ukraine has dominated oil markets for several weeks, with concerns that supply disruptions from the major producer in a tight global market could push oil prices to $100 a barrel.

Earlier, Chaudhry said the corrupt opposition leadership would fail in their attempt for a no-trust motion as they were going to land in jail for their loot and plunder of the national wealth.

“They could bring a no-confidence motion if they managed to save themselves from the corruption cases, but I do not foresee any such move as they would be in jail before taking the misadventure,” he said while addressing the post-cabinet meeting media briefing.

He said the opposition had made 13 abortive attempts in the past to oust the democratically elected government, and their current bid would meet the same fate.

Previous articleMinister says govt to review textile sector energy rates annually
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister says govt to review textile sector energy rates annually

ISLAMABAD: The government will review the special energy rates granted to the textile industry each year, taking into account prices offered by its competitors...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs2.59 per unit tariff cut for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: In a relief for the residents of Karachi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday lowered the tariff for K-Electric consumers by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bill Gates arrives in Islamabad on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on Thursday morning on his first-ever visit to Pakistan, Minister of State for National Health Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister urges PM to replace Aurat March with headscarf movement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul-Haq Qadri requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose a ban on the Aurat March movement and instead celebrate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI officials paid huge amount for Toshakhana gifts in 2018-19: report

Officials and public office holders of the ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid a huge amount for gifts in terms of subsidised value...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition rejects petrol prices hike, calls it a ‘robbery’

The leaders of opposition parties on Wednesday rejected the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and urged people at large to teach...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister urges PM to replace Aurat March with headscarf movement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul-Haq Qadri requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose a ban on the Aurat March movement and instead celebrate...

Eleven years since revolt, Libya transition grinds on

Iran says nuclear agreement ‘closer than ever’ as France steps up pressure

Young players face ‘massive risk’ in joining proposed breakaway super league: McIlroy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.