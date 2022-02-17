Fawad rejects opposition criticism on petroleum price hike

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the opposition is criticising the government over increasing petroleum prices.

In a statement, the minister said the government is forced to hike the price as the oil has reached $95 a barrel from $60 in the international market.

The important aspect of any criticism is that you should provide some alternative way to sort out the problem which the opposition hasn’t, he added.

اپوزیشن کی جماعتیں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے پر تنقید کر رہی ہیں لیکن کسی بھی تنقید کا اہم پہلو یہ ہوتا ہے کہ آپ متبادل دیتے ہیں اب اپوزیشن بتائے کہ بین الاقوامی منڈی میں تیل 60 ڈالر سے 95 ڈالر پر پہنچ جائے تو حکومت قیمت کیسے نہ بڑھائے ؟ کوئ جادو کا چراغ ہے تو بتا دیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 17, 2022

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as investors weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.

Russia’s threatening posture toward Ukraine has dominated oil markets for several weeks, with concerns that supply disruptions from the major producer in a tight global market could push oil prices to $100 a barrel.

Earlier, Chaudhry said the corrupt opposition leadership would fail in their attempt for a no-trust motion as they were going to land in jail for their loot and plunder of the national wealth.

“They could bring a no-confidence motion if they managed to save themselves from the corruption cases, but I do not foresee any such move as they would be in jail before taking the misadventure,” he said while addressing the post-cabinet meeting media briefing.

He said the opposition had made 13 abortive attempts in the past to oust the democratically elected government, and their current bid would meet the same fate.