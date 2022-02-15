Sports

HBL PSL 7: Imad fined for breaching code of conduct

By News Desk

Karachi Kings all-rounder Imad Wasim has been fined 5 percent of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during his team’s clash against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, according to Geo News.

The cricketer was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL match”.

The incident had happened in the first over of the match after Imad had Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Babar Azam at mid-off.

News Desk

