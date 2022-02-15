Sports

Islamabad United’s Shadab, Zeeshan and Akhlaq suffer injuries

By News Desk

Injuries have plagued HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United in the seventh edition of the tournament as some of its players have withdrawn from the event while others have been forced to sit out because of injuries, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer and Muhammad Akhlaq are suffering injuries and their medical reports are expected to be released soon.

Khan is suffering a groin injury, while Zameer and Akhlaq have side and leg injuries.

Moreover, foreign player Colin Munro is also facing fitness issues. He had suffered an injury to his right arm a few days ago during a training session.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad United’s Alex Hales withdrew from the remainder of the matches due to personal reasons.

