‘I will be ok’: Australia’s Smith on road to recovery after concussion

By Reuters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 13: Steve Smith of Australia reacts as he leaves the field of play after hitting his head after taking a catch over the boundary rope during game two in the T20 International series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground on February 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Australia batsman Steve Smith took to social media to reassure his fans he will be alright after suffering a concussion while attempting to save a six in Sunday’s T20 international against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Smith made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground.

Team-mates Pat Cummins and Glen Maxwell rushed to his aid while signalling to the medical staff to attend to Smith, who stayed down clutching his head.

“Thanks, everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok,” Smith wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday.

Reuters

