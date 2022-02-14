‘I will be ok’: Australia’s Smith on road to recovery after concussion

SYDNEY: Australia batsman Steve Smith took to social media to reassure his fans he will be alright after suffering a concussion while attempting to save a six in Sunday’s T20 international against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Smith made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground.

Team-mates Pat Cummins and Glen Maxwell rushed to his aid while signalling to the medical staff to attend to Smith, who stayed down clutching his head.

“Thanks, everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok,” Smith wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok. 🙏 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) February 13, 2022

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday.