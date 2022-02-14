NATIONAL

Angry Birds game sees growth again

By News Desk

Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its Angry Birds franchise, on Friday reported a rise in its fourth-quarter operating profit, boosted by growth from its top three games.

“All our top three games Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, and Angry Birds Friends grew year-on-year,” the Helsinki-based mobile game maker said.

Rovio said it expects strong top line growth for the year but its adjusted operating profit to decrease year-on-year due to investments in new games development and marketing.

Rovio is seeking growth from diversifying its portfolio, having acquired Turkish Ruby Games in August and by partnering up to create new mobile games for Moomins, cartoon characters originally popular from a series of books and a comic strip.

“We continue our M&A efforts, aiming to build new growth avenues within casual games, grow our audience network, and establish value through synergies across our game portfolio and studios,” Rovio Chief Executive Alex Pelletier-Normand said in a statement.

Rovio reported underlying operating profit of EUR 13.1 million for the October-December quarter, up around 75 per cent from a year earlier.

Previous articleAamir Liaquat, wife shed light on their ‘dream wedding’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Aamir Liaquat, wife shed light on their ‘dream wedding’

Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making headlines after announcing his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah. The newlyweds recently made an appearance on a...
Read more
World

‘Bismillah’ found on 195 million-year-old marble discovered in Turkey

ISTANBUL: The marking that appear to form Bismillah, or In the name of Allah, was on a marble slab found in a marble quarry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Technical College in Sabzazar invaluable gift of PTI govt to people: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Government Technical Training Institute for Women at Sabzazar is an invaluable...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad seeking a broad-based relationship with the US: Amb Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan has said that Pakistan wants to enhance economic, investment and trade ties with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farah Khan denies rumors of First Lady living at her residence instead of Bani Gala

LAHORE: Farah Khan, friend of First Lady Bushra Begum, has denied rumors that the first lady lives at her residence instead of Bani Gala...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI’s like-minded group to discuss no-trust move today

LAHORE: In a major development, which could also be termed a matter of concern for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, some likeminded members of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Islamabad seeking a broad-based relationship with the US: Amb Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan has said that Pakistan wants to enhance economic, investment and trade ties with the...

Farah Khan denies rumors of First Lady living at her residence instead of Bani Gala

PTI’s like-minded group to discuss no-trust move today

Leopard cats released in Margalla Hills, PM Imran Khan releases video

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.