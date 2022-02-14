Aamir Liaquat, wife shed light on their ‘dream wedding’

Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making headlines after announcing his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah. The newlyweds recently made an appearance on a local morning show and Hussain spilled the beans on how he met his 18-year-old wife.

“When we met for the first time, it was only for 28 minutes. It wasn’t a 28-day affair. Nothing of that sort ever happened,” Hussain shared. “I visited Lodhran for an event. It was a Milad function organised by an affluent family. I also called Jahangir Tareen Sahab from Lodhran. He later invited me to his farmhouse.”

“After Milad, we went to Lodhran’s Pir’s house. I didn’t know him. I discussed some personal affairs with him. He told me he will settle me with someone now but the only condition was that I wouldn’t get to see her before. When I met her, it was Dania.”

Hussain continued, “But when I did meet her, I came to know that when she was a kid and would cry, her parents would put on Aalim Online to calm her.”

Shah went on to add she found meeting her now-husband surreal. “I didn’t think he was real,” she commented. “To meet someone you have idealised since you were a kid, someone you have been obsessed with and he just appears in front of you; how would you feel?”

Hussain then shared how Shah has already allowed him to tie the knot for the fourth time. “She told me I have you, now I don’t want anything or anyone else. You can even marry someone else now.” To this, Shah quipped, “I have also told him that if he wants to marry someone else, he should. I have given him permission to get married for the fourth time.”

She went on to add, “It is not my right to stop him from tying the knot again. If he is happy with me and I love him enough, he’d stay with me. If I don’t, then he will find someone else and marry her.”