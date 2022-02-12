WCLA completes 40% restoration work on Shivala Temple Sialkot 

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 40 percent of conservation and restoration work on the 1000 years old Shivala Temple in Sialkot.

The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Government of Punjab had assigned this task to WCLA, Pakistan Today has learnt.

It was further learnt that the cost of the project was 24.73 Million rupees and the restoration work is to be completed in 2022 by WCLA, which is the executing agency.

Constructed on the orders of Sardar Teja Singh, Shivala Teja Singh Temple is dedicated to Hindu deity Shiva, in Sialkot in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Pilgrims climb a steep staircase to reach the temple, which according to ‘History of Sialkot’ is about 1,000 years’ old.

The temple was sealed in 1947. The Evacuee Trust Property Board, which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, had opened Shivala Teja Singh Temple after the partition on the demand of the local Hindu community.

The temple was partially damaged during attacks on temples in reaction to Babri Mosque in 1992.

The official of WCLA informed Pakistan Today that initially the 3D laser scanning of the temple was done through professional equipment only available with the Walled City of Lahore Authority in the government sector.

“Through 3D scanning, the actual mapping and documentation of the temple was done by WCLA’s team for the first time. The entire space and structure has been damaged and covered by wild vegetation which the WCLA team has removed to clear the area and structure,” the official said.

Director Conservation and Planning WCLA Najam Usaqib said that the wild growth and vegetation was an issue which has now been removed to help start the work on the site.

“We used sand blasting technique to clean the structure of the temple and this was done for the first time on this structure. The surface treatment of the temple was done along with strengthening of the vaulted roof. There were beautiful fresco remains inside the temple which were restored and lime plaster work has also been done,” he added.

He added that the flooring of the temple was also conserved and repairs were done.

“We will be illuminating the temple and carry out electrical work on site. Seepage was one of the major issues at this temple and we have treated that successfully. Consolidation of the entire structure has also been done by the WCLA team to keep the structure of the temple intact,” Najam added.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari while talking to Pakistan Today said that the government of Punjab is working on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

“This is a great effort by the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department to take up the conservation of Temples and Churches in Punjab. We are honored that WCLA has been selected as the executing agency for this work,” he added.

Lashari said that WCLA is working on other minority sites too and these will be completed by 2022.

“In my opinion, heritage has no boundaries and religion, therefore whatever is in Pakistan is ours, and to save it is our responsibility. This Shivala Temple is a beautiful piece of the past and I am hopeful that its conservation will bring it to life,” he concluded.