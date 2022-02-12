NATIONAL

Re-polling in 13 KP districts for LG polls will be held tomorrow

By News Desk

Re-polling at different polling stations in the 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local government polls will be held on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced a schedule of re-polling as it was suspended or could not start during the first phase of local body elections due to riots and vandalism.

The voting will start at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any interruption. A total of 710,472 voters – 362,924 male and 347,548 female – will exercise their constitutional right.

According to the ECP, in neighbourhood council three, a total of 12,913 voters will cast a ballot.

There is a total of 9,322 voters registered in NC Qadirabad, out of which 4,864 are males while 4,458 are female voters.

As per ECP, re-polling will also be held in the male polling booth of NC Afridi Garhi, where a total of 1,970 voters are registered.

There are 1,621 female voters registered in NC Khyber Zanana who will cast the vote.

Previous articleBeijing Olympics lauded for ‘most gender-balanced Winter Games ever’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UK Pakistan Business Council throws birthday bash for Sahibzada Jahangir

LONDON: A birthday reception was hosted here for Sahibzada Jahangir, Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Trade & Investment in the UK & Europe,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan questions US move of giving half of $7b Afghan funds to 9/11 victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has questioned the US decision of setting aside half of the Afghan assets held in America for the victims of the 9/11...
Read more
NATIONAL

Business community needs to capitalize on investment opportunities in AJK: Sardar Qayyum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayyum has said that Azad Kashmir offers massive investment opportunities in tourism, mines &...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHO among five killed in Nawabshah firing over property dispute

NAWABSHAH: Five including a police official were killed and seven others in firing of armed members of a community on rivals over property and agricultural...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sadequain remembered on 35th death anniversary

LAHORE: To commemorate the memory of legendary artist and poet Sadequain on his 35th death anniversary, a panel discussion was organized by 101 Legends...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition’s no-trust motion would fizzle out: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners would defeat the no-confidence vote proposed against the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK Pakistan Business Council throws birthday bash for Sahibzada Jahangir

LONDON: A birthday reception was hosted here for Sahibzada Jahangir, Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Trade & Investment in the UK & Europe,...

Biden and Putin to speak as US warns Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’

Xi signs order to promulgate regulations on military equipment experiment, assessment

Pakistan questions US move of giving half of $7b Afghan funds to 9/11 victims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.