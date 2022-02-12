Re-polling in 13 KP districts for LG polls will be held tomorrow

Re-polling at different polling stations in the 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local government polls will be held on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced a schedule of re-polling as it was suspended or could not start during the first phase of local body elections due to riots and vandalism.

The voting will start at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any interruption. A total of 710,472 voters – 362,924 male and 347,548 female – will exercise their constitutional right.

According to the ECP, in neighbourhood council three, a total of 12,913 voters will cast a ballot.

There is a total of 9,322 voters registered in NC Qadirabad, out of which 4,864 are males while 4,458 are female voters.

As per ECP, re-polling will also be held in the male polling booth of NC Afridi Garhi, where a total of 1,970 voters are registered.

There are 1,621 female voters registered in NC Khyber Zanana who will cast the vote.