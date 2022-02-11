NATIONAL

IHC declares Umar Gandapur eligible for taking part in KP LG polls

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the ruling issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur as null and void.

It is pertinent to note that the ECP had earlier barred Umar Amin from contesting the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the local government elections after he was found in violation of the local government polls’ code of conduct, and federal minister Ali Amin from engaging in any political activity in the constituency.

The order for the disqualification of Umar Amin, who is the brother of Ali Amin Gandapur, had earlier been suspended by the high court.

It is pertinent to note that Umar Amin is now eligible to contest in the upcoming local body elections.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah partially accepted Umar Amin’s petition challenging the restraining orders, maintaining the ECP’s ban on Ali Amin.

The IHC said that the ECP order would remain in the field as far as Ali Amin Gandapur is concerned.

Earlier on Tuesday, Umar had moved the IHC to declare the ECP’s decision “null and void” claiming it was made without the summary inquiry and therefore, violated the code of conduct.

As per the detail, in the verdict, the Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had ruled that PTI candidate Umar Amin has been disqualified from contesting polls for the city’s mayor seat.

Earlier, the CEC had said that this case would be made an example so that the election laws are strictly followed by all the contestants.

Terming the ECP’s decision as “unexpected” for him and his constituents, Umar Amin had said he would approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“I am hopeful the Supreme Court will give me temporary relief,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the ECP lifted the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur’s visit to Dera Ismail Khan. However, has been barred from going to any political meetings and rallies in the district.

On February 4, the ECP ordered the forcible ‘ouster’ of Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan district during the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was expelled from the district for violating the code of conduct and allegedly running his brother’s political campaign.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the ECP said that Gandapur could only go to family gatherings and ceremonies in the district.

The ECP warned that strict action would be taken against Gandapur if he violates the election laws again.

Polling for the city council’s mayor slot will be held on February 19 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier, the ECP had even warned him that in case of repeated violations of the code of conduct, disqualification proceedings could be initiated against him.

During his speeches at various public gatherings in AJK, the minister had announced development packages worth billions of rupees and also made offensive and provocative remarks.

It may be recalled that during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections in July 2021, Ali Amin Gandapur was banned by the ECP from participating in election rallies and speeches.

News Desk

