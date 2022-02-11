Mansha attends British Asian Trust’s annual reception, meets Prince Charles

Nishat Group Chairman Mian Mohammad Mansha attended the British Asian Trust’s annual reception and met Charles, the Prince of Wales, on Wednesday.

The reception and dinner at the British Museum was held to celebrate the organisation’s many accomplishments over the past year and efforts to raise funds to support Covid-19 recovery across South Asia.

Mansha was recently appointed by the British Asian Trust as the chair of its advisory council in Pakistan.

Other notable guests at the event included Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Adar and Natasha Poonawalla, heads of the Serum Institute of India and long-term supporters of the Trust.

On the occasion, Mansha said: “I am honoured to have met the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the British Asian Trust’s annual reception and dinner at the British Museum. The British Asian Trust’s fundraising efforts to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asian countries such as Pakistan is highly commendable and quite a feat in the current Covid-19 environment. I am grateful to the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and British Asian Trust for their kind hospitality and generosity. Having just learnt of his health, I also take this opportunity to wish the Prince of Wales a swift recovery from Covid-19.”

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by the Prince of Wales and British Asian business leaders to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Over the last year, the British Asian Trust raised over £10 million for its post-Covid recovery efforts. It secured £2 million of matched funding from the UK government for the BAT’s Women’s Economic Empowerment programme, which will enable nearly 10,000 Pakistani women to find a job or start a business in a post-Covid world.

Mansha is a committed philanthropist and provides support to a number of causes in healthcare, women’s education, sustainable tourism, sports, poverty alleviation and social uplift. He has provided financial assistance and support to several hospitals in Pakistan on a personal as well as corporate level.