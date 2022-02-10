UK, Pakistan urge world to help avert humanitarian crisis, economic collapse in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: British High commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf in his office here on Thursday.

Both sides agreed to strengthening bilateral ties in multiple spheres, including trade and investment. British High Commissioner and National Security Advisor stressed the need for further strengthening the diplomatic ties.

In view of prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the officials agreed that the international community needs to stay engaged while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn country.

The possibility of support for basic needs in addition to humanitarian assistance was discussed, especially with regard to the health and education sectors, they added.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf stressed the need for the regional and international partners to constructively engage with Afghanistan including by supporting the country’s economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs.

British High commissioner Christian Turner said that the UK government looks forward to strengthen relationship with Pakistan in years to come by capitalising opportunities to advance shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia.

The British High commissioner praised the efforts of Dr. Moeed Yusuf for devising first National Security Policy of Pakistan.