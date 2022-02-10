NATIONAL

UK, Pakistan urge world to help avert humanitarian crisis, economic collapse in Afghanistan

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: British High commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf in his office here on Thursday.

Both sides agreed to strengthening bilateral ties in multiple spheres, including trade and investment. British High Commissioner and National Security Advisor stressed the need for further strengthening the diplomatic ties.

In view of prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the officials agreed that the international community needs to stay engaged while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn country.

The possibility of support for basic needs in addition to humanitarian assistance was discussed, especially with regard to the health and education sectors, they added.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf stressed the need for the regional and international partners to constructively engage with Afghanistan including by supporting the country’s economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs.

British High commissioner Christian Turner said that the UK government looks forward to strengthen relationship with Pakistan in years to come by capitalising opportunities to advance shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia.

The British High commissioner praised the efforts of Dr. Moeed Yusuf for devising first National Security Policy of Pakistan.

Previous articlePakistani student grateful for Chinese support in battle against brain disease
Next articleMosque in Germany vandalized with racist graffiti
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistani student grateful for Chinese support in battle against brain disease

ISLAMABAD: While undergoing a crucial treatment for a life-threatening brain condition at a hospital in north China's Tianjin, a Pakistani student communicated to his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Man arrested for attempted sale of church land

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested a stamp vendor purportedly involved in forgery to sell a prime property in a Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quadragenarian Amir marries teenage girl

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP and controversial game show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain tied the knot for a third time with a teenage girl...
Read more
NATIONAL

Western suspicion, criticism of CPEC ‘senseless’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday dismissed the “suspicion” of Western nations concerning the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project saying the flagship...
Read more
NATIONAL

Return of militancy in borderlands pushes Pakistan to reset strategy

ISLAMABAD: For decades, Pakistan appeared to be pursuing a policy of supporting the Afghan Taliban while cracking down on the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC suspends ECP powers under local govt ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

United States President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in...

India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Narendra Modi’s popularity

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

Mosque in Germany vandalized with racist graffiti

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.