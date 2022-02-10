World

Mosque in Germany vandalized with racist graffiti

By Anadolu Agency

COLOGNE: A mosque in Germany was vandalized Wednesday when unknown attackers painted a swastika on one of its doors, according to a Muslim body head.

Turgut Ulker from Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) stated that similar attacks on the mosques in Dortmund were carried out last month and these attacks, which have increased recently, worry them.

“We demand that the authorities take urgent action and protect our places of worship. We will continue our fight against racism in Dortmund together with all democratic institutions. We will continue to do our best to ensure that Dortmund remains a city of tolerance,” he said.

The police, who examined the mosque, covered the swastika with spray paint.

Previous articleUK, Pakistan urge world to help avert humanitarian crisis, economic collapse in Afghanistan
Next articleUS inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Black diamond, largest ever cut, sells for £3.2 million

"The Enigma", the world's largest known cut diamond at 555 carats, went under the hammer in London on Wednesday for £3.16 million ($4.3 million,...
Read more
World

Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

United States President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in...
Read more
World

India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Narendra Modi’s popularity

India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh began voting on Thursday in the first of a series of local elections that will be a...
Read more
World

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

With American consumers spending freely and many supply chains still snarled, year-over-year inflation may have notched yet another four-decade high in January. The factors that...
Read more
World

Indonesia signs deal for Rafale warplanes, as France rethinks regional alliances

JAKARTA: Indonesia signed a deal with France Thursday to buy six Rafale warplanes as part of an anticipated total order of 42, Jakarta's defence...
Read more
World

Modi’s party eyes big win as key Indian state votes

NEW DELHI: Polls opened Thursday in India's most populous state in a test of the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

United States President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in...

India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Narendra Modi’s popularity

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

Mosque in Germany vandalized with racist graffiti

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.