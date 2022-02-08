Opinion

Islamabad in danger

By Editor's Mail
I-14 is a sector of Islamabad which is a moderately populated and underdeveloped sector. The police used to patrol in the sector before the situation of Covid-19 after 1 hour and the condition of any illegal activity like snatching, theft was in control. After the situation of Covid-19, the police has stopped patrolling in the sector. Now incidents of snatching and theft are becoming ordinary in the sector.

The easy targets for snatchers are students of Riphah International University. Two or three snatching incidents are becoming very common in a week. In the last week, there were 7 snatching incidents with students.

The situation of snatching has been increased drastically. FIRs have been registered in the police station of all these incidents but the police have not seemed very interested to catch those snatchers, and there has been no resolution. We had also campaigned on social media platforms so that Islamabad police can act on the situation, and they had ensured us that they will take action but still nothing has been done by the police.  If the situation keeps going on like this, and law enforcement continues to ignore the rise in crime, then Islamabad will become insecure like Karachi very soon.

MUHAMMAD ZAIN UL ABIDEEN KHAN

ISLAMABAD

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

