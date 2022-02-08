Dilip Kumar – Dawn of an Era

Muhammad Yousaf Khan, better known by his stage name Dilip Kumar, was Indian Actor and Film Producer who ruled Hindi Cinema for half a century. Born on December 11, 1922 at Qissa Khawani Bazaar, Peshawar, Pakistan, his family migrated to India in 1933.

Referred to as the “Tragedy King” for his portrayal of serious roles and retrospectively as “The First Khan” of Bollywood, he has been described as one of the most successful film stars in the industry and is credited with bringing a distinct form of method acting to the cinema.

Dilip Kumar holds the record for most wins (8 times) for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor including Dada Sahib Phalke Award. He worked in 65 films in a variety of roles. On a chance meeting, Devika Rani was impressed by Yousaf’s handsome Pashtun frame and requested him to change his name to Dilip Kumar and later cast him in the lead role for Jwar Bhata (1944) which marked Kumar’s entry into the Hindi Film Industry and then he never looked back.

A golden chapter of the Indian Film Industry was closed with the death of this Super Star on July 7, 2021 when he breathed his last after his long fight with his multiple illnesses. His death was widely condoled and his name will also be remembered as one of the leading stars of the Indian Film Industry. Saira Bano remained his wife till his death.

SHAMIM AHMAD

LAHORE